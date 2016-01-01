See All Mental Health Professional in Fargo, ND
Maria Balintona, LICSW

Mental Health
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Fargo, ND
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maria Balintona, LICSW

Maria Balintona, LICSW is a Mental Health Professional in Fargo, ND. 

Maria Balintona works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maria Balintona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
About Maria Balintona, LICSW

Specialties
  • Mental Health
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1740270339
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fargo

