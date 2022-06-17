Dr. Barnhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maria Barnhart, PHD
Overview
Dr. Maria Barnhart, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Antioch, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3725 Lone Tree Way Ste A1, Antioch, CA 94509 Directions (925) 756-1334
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I strongly recommend Dr. Maria D. Barnhart's services as a viable psychologist to assist with all aspects of mental health services. From the start, Dr. Barnhardt was a "godsend" when she helped my dad tremendously with PTSD issues he suffered from a traumatic car accident; and because he could no longer walk he was devastated. After Dr. Barnhardt consulted with him a few times, his discouraging attitude and mental anguish dissipated. My dad always said "who needs a shrink" until he met Dr. Barnhardt and she changed his heart and he looked forward in anticipation to their weekly appointments. On a personal note, Dr. Barnhardt truly possesses the qualities that reflect the spirit of excellence in addressing her client's needs with continuity of care. As far as we are concerned, Dr. Barnhart is the "Best" psychologist in Northern California!
About Dr. Maria Barnhart, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417067232
Frequently Asked Questions
