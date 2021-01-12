Maria Beloit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Beloit, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Maria Beloit, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA.
Maria Beloit works at
Chi Franciscan Health System9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I always have had a great experience with Maria Beloit. I have been very moved by how she listens to my issues and shows true concern for my well being. She treats me with dignity and respect and I appreciate that she listens to my input when deciding on how best to proceed in my health care.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1356755482
- St. Francis Hospital
Maria Beloit accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Maria Beloit using Healthline FindCare.
Maria Beloit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Maria Beloit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Beloit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Beloit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Beloit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.