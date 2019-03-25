See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Maria Evangelista, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Maria Evangelista, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maria Evangelista, NP

Maria Evangelista, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Maria Evangelista works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Maria Evangelista's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - 590 5th Avenue
    590 5th Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Removal of Substance from Body) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Camp Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Digital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Executive Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemostasis Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Insurance Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Ischial Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Severe Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Evangelista?

    Mar 25, 2019
    Dr. Evangelista was thorough, accommodating, empathetic, and precise. I would highly recommend her to anyone with a new bone fracture.
    — Mar 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maria Evangelista, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Evangelista, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Evangelista to family and friends

    Maria Evangelista's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Evangelista

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Evangelista, NP.

    About Maria Evangelista, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144417635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Evangelista, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Evangelista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maria Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Evangelista works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Maria Evangelista’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Maria Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Evangelista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maria Evangelista, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.