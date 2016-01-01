Maria Garcia Mella, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Garcia Mella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Garcia Mella, LMFT
Overview
Maria Garcia Mella, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Tallahassee, FL.
Maria Garcia Mella works at Grow Therapy
Locations
Grow Therapy113 S Monroe St Fl 1, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Maria Garcia Mella, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1992083430
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Garcia Mella accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Garcia Mella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Maria Garcia Mella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Garcia Mella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Garcia Mella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Garcia Mella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.