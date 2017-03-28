Dr. Coiro accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maria Coiro, PHD
Overview
Dr. Maria Coiro, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Coiro works at
Locations
Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center of Central Florida32 W Gore St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-3820
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, caring, compassionate, knowledgeable and professional. I could never have hoped for or imagined having any better Dr. I thank her and my family thanks her
About Dr. Maria Coiro, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1154562940
Dr. Coiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Coiro speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.