Maria Estes, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Estes, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Maria Estes works at
Locations
Maria L. Estes, LMHC8905 Regents Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 615-9471
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Ms. Maria for 2 years now. Excellent therapist. Exceptional with children. She’s thoughtful and insightful. Our sessions help me overcome daily stress and anxiety, including trauma. It can be quite challenging to find a therapist fit for you, but, once I saw her I immediately felt like it was a safe space and I believe this is one of the key aspects of finding a reputable therapists/counselor. Someone who listens to understand. I wouldn’t go anywhere else.
About Maria Estes, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1245353317
