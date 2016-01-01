See All Nurse Practitioners in Somerville, NJ
Maria Federico, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maria Federico, APN

Maria Federico, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Somerville, NJ. 

Maria Federico works at Cancer & Blood Disorder Specialists in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maria Federico's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer & Blood Disorder Spec
    30 Rehill Ave Ste 2300, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 417-5105
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

About Maria Federico, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730251141
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maria Federico, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Federico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Maria Federico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maria Federico works at Cancer & Blood Disorder Specialists in Somerville, NJ. View the full address on Maria Federico’s profile.

Maria Federico has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Federico.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Federico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Federico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

