Maria Fritz, LIMHP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Fritz, LIMHP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Fritz, LIMHP is a Counselor in Lincoln, NE.
Maria Fritz works at
Locations
-
1
Maria C Fritz LMHP PC2500 Northview Rd Ste 102, Lincoln, NE 68521 Directions (402) 421-8511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Fritz?
My entire family have been patients of Maria's over the past 10 years. She has helped us in so many ways, and I am truly thankful for the support she has given to all of us. She is caring, kind, and compassionate. She gives great advice and you can leave her office knowing you truly have someone on your side who cares deeply about your wellbeing. Her office is a welcoming, comfortable and relaxing environment. You will fall in love with her dogs as they are kind, gentle and loving. Maria is definitely 5 stars!
About Maria Fritz, LIMHP
- Counseling
- English
- 1306929351
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraksa At Kearney
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Fritz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Fritz works at
17 patients have reviewed Maria Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.