Maria Socorro Gandara, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Maria Socorro Gandara, FNP

Maria Socorro Gandara, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. 

Maria Socorro Gandara works at Capital Eastside Family Practice in Olympia, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maria Socorro Gandara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Eastside Family Practice
    1100 Eastside St SE, Olympia, WA 98501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 943-5127
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 03, 2021
    1st visit, she was patient and thorough. Offered appropriate referrals and followed through. Identified issues I have ignored and explained why corrective treatment could be important. Maria was warm and authoritative.
    Sep 03, 2021
    About Maria Socorro Gandara, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366625717
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Socorro Gandara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Socorro Gandara works at Capital Eastside Family Practice in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Maria Socorro Gandara’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Maria Socorro Gandara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Socorro Gandara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Socorro Gandara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Socorro Gandara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

