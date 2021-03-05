Maria George is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria George
Offers telehealth
Maria George is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY.
Winthrop Community Medical Affiliates PC1401 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-4080
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Very helpful with the doctor's office visit and medicine renewals.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Maria George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maria George accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Maria George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.