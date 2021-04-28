Maria Horan, CSWR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Horan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Horan, CSWR
Maria Horan, CSWR is a Counselor in Utica, NY.
Maria Horan works at
Locations
Lynn Tomaino Csw & Associates2626 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502 Directions (315) 724-5344
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am really shocked at the reviews I am seeing on here regarding Maria. My daughter loves her, as I do also. My other daughter wants to see her because we love her so much. She has been a huge help to my daughter.
About Maria Horan, CSWR
- Counseling
- English
- 1124197835
Maria Horan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Horan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Maria Horan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Horan.
