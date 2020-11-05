Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jablonski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD
Overview of Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD
Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD is an Optometrist in Cranston, RI.
Dr. Jablonski works at
Dr. Jablonski's Office Locations
Maria Florio Jablonski O.d. LLC110 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 943-4770
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I chose Dr. Jablonski as a second opinion for my daughter a few years ago. Each and every time that I go to her office, I feel connected with each staff member. They become like family. I wish that every type of doctor that my family sees, had this type of feeling to it. I love her flexible hours with having four children. The way that Dr. Jablonski connects to my daughter as her patient is something so sweet and genuine. Her soft voice and professional approach make it comfortable for my daughter. Dr. Jablonski has what you can see is a great tight-knit staff. The office and waiting area is spacious, impeccable and beautiful. With COVID in place, you can see that Dr. Jablonski really handled the task of a protocol in place. From the minute you walk into the foyer you need a quick health screen -and the office has a beautiful desk with an attractive plexiglass. Her office offers an array of glasses for many different types of styles. I enjoy taking my daughter here each visit!
About Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD
- Optometry
- English, Italian
- 1932276508
Dr. Jablonski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jablonski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jablonski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jablonski speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jablonski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jablonski.
