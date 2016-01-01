See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Stratford, NJ
Maria Lakernick, APN

Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Maria Lakernick, APN is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. 

Maria Lakernick works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Stratford, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    18 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Intensivist Group
    151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 301, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Intensivist Group
    2211 Chapel Hl Rd # West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Maria Lakernick, APN

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1891324380
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.