Maria Moncayo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Moncayo, LMHC
Overview
Maria Moncayo, LMHC is a Counselor in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Maria Moncayo works at
Locations
Plasencia & Associates P.A.10406 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 436-3880
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Maria Moncayo, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1952616088
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Moncayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Moncayo speaks Spanish.
