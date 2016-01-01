See All Social Workers in Voorhees, NJ
Maria Nicodemo, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Maria Nicodemo, LCSW

Social Work
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Maria Nicodemo, LCSW

Maria Nicodemo, LCSW is a Social Worker in Voorhees, NJ. 

Maria Nicodemo works at Jefferson Health in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maria Nicodemo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Nicodemo?

    Photo: Maria Nicodemo, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Nicodemo, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Nicodemo to family and friends

    Maria Nicodemo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Nicodemo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Nicodemo, LCSW.

    About Maria Nicodemo, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Social Work
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1518458801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Nicodemo, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Nicodemo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Nicodemo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Nicodemo works at Jefferson Health in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Maria Nicodemo’s profile.

    Maria Nicodemo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Nicodemo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Nicodemo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Nicodemo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.