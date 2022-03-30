Maria Ortega, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Ortega, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
M.C.O Medical Center13930 SW 47th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 208-7846
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ortega has been my doctor for the last 3 years, she is attentive to the patients needs, explains all procedures well and takes her time to talk to everyone. When she prescribes new meds she always recommends the ones she believes will better your health. The office personnel treat everyone good and are very sweet. They all get to know you on a first name basis. Dr Ortega makes sure that she can can accommodate your appointment to the time you need, my son has been seen at 6:30a.m. Walking into her office is very relaxing, she has a great coffee station with special treats and soft relaxing music, couches all over and smells awesome. I am a very happy patient
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1023313152
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
Maria Ortega has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Ortega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Ortega speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Maria Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.