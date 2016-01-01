Maria Paredes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Paredes, PA
Maria Paredes, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Saint Vincents Healthcare1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 407-7700
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Maria Paredes, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427386143
Maria Paredes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Paredes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Paredes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Paredes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Paredes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Paredes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.