Maria Peters, LPC-S

Counseling
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Peters, LPC-S is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Maria Peters works at Mosaic Tree Counseling in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mosaic Tree Counseling
    2600 Gessner Rd Ste 203, Houston, TX 77080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 419-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2018
    Maria is excellent person to help you with your mental illness. She has helped me with my postpartum depression and successfully helped me with other personal stuff. I really recommend her to anyone.
    Susiee in Houston, TX — Jun 22, 2018
    About Maria Peters, LPC-S

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851608004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Peters, LPC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Peters works at Mosaic Tree Counseling in Houston, TX. View the full address on Maria Peters’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Maria Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

