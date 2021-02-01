See All Physicians Assistants in Weston, FL
Maria Petta, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Overview

Maria Petta, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL. 

Maria Petta works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weston
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5290
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Feb 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Maria Petta, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154334704
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Petta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Maria Petta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Petta works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Maria Petta’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Maria Petta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Petta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Petta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Petta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

