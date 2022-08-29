See All Nurse Practitioners in Roanoke, VA
Maria Phillips, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Maria Phillips, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Maria Phillips, FNP-C

Maria Phillips, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Old Dominion University | Walden University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Maria Phillips works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Maria Phillips' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine
    1802 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 283-3780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Phillips?

    Aug 29, 2022
    Maria Phillips is very thorough and conscientious. She takes time for me, pays attention to my concerns and remembers what I have told her. Her advice is always good.
    An elderly fan — Aug 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maria Phillips, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Phillips, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Phillips to family and friends

    Maria Phillips' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Phillips

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Phillips, FNP-C.

    About Maria Phillips, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669007282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Old Dominion University | Walden University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Phillips, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Phillips accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Maria Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Phillips works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Maria Phillips’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Maria Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maria Phillips, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.