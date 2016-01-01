Maria Pizzirusso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Pizzirusso
Overview of Maria Pizzirusso
Maria Pizzirusso is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Maria Pizzirusso works at
Maria Pizzirusso's Office Locations
-
1
Soho Health New York155 Spring St Fl 4, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 343-0080
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Pizzirusso?
About Maria Pizzirusso
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730741349
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Pizzirusso works at
Maria Pizzirusso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Pizzirusso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Pizzirusso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Pizzirusso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.