Maria Reyes, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Maria Reyes, NP

Maria Reyes, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maria Reyes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    2208 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Maria Reyes, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1114193620
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Reyes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Reyes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

