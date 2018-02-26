Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maria Rodriguez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Maria Rodriguez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami Lakes, FL.
Locations
- 1 6625 Miami Lakes Dr E Ste 377, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 779-8593
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Makes you feel relaxed and comfortable.
About Dr. Maria Rodriguez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457461196
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
