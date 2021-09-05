Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Rosato Nierenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM
Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM is a Midwife in Cold Spring, NY. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.
Maria Rosato Nierenberg works at
Maria Rosato Nierenberg's Office Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley OBGYN Cold Spring1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Directions (914) 528-7664
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! She is a wonderful, thoughtful, caring provider. Unlike anyone I have ever seen in women's healthcare in my life!
About Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1871679605
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Rosato Nierenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Rosato Nierenberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Rosato Nierenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Rosato Nierenberg works at
5 patients have reviewed Maria Rosato Nierenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Rosato Nierenberg.
