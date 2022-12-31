Maria Sado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Sado, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Maria Sado, FNP-BC
Maria Sado, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Maria Sado works at
Maria Sado's Office Locations
Capsule Endoscopy Services Inc.9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 228-5477
I’ve been seeing Maria Sado for about 3 years & am grateful for her expertise in helping me manage my severe asthma. I appreciate that she listens to my concerns & feel that we work together in managing my health.
About Maria Sado, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104339225
Maria Sado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
