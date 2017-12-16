Overview

Maria Santana-Andrade, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from U Ca Davis/U Ca Davis Med Ctr and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Maria Santana-Andrade works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.