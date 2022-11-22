Maria Scotto, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Scotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Scotto, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Scotto, LMHC is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Locations
Live Well Therapy Group11050 SW 88th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 332-4478Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:30am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Scotto?
Maria was very helpful and supportive of me. She is a kind and empathetic therapist who really goes to the trouble to help her clients. Highly recommended.
About Maria Scotto, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Scotto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Scotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Maria Scotto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Scotto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Scotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Scotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.