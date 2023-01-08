Maria Sorensen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Sorensen, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Sorensen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Maria Sorensen works at
Locations
Miami Office10095 SW 88th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-5455
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
she is a great health teacher. she tells you exactly what you need to do to take care of yourself. kind words. always positive. she is not like some doctors who works for money, not patients. she cares
About Maria Sorensen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1699145177
Frequently Asked Questions
