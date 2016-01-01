See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sacramento, CA
Maria Curameng Teresi, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Maria Curameng Teresi, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA. 

Maria Curameng Teresi works at Children's Rancho Cordova A Service of Dignity Health Medical Foundat in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Rancho Cordova A Service of Dignity Health Medical Foundat
    9837 Folsom Blvd Ste F, Sacramento, CA 95827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 856-5700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Maria Curameng Teresi, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366458697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Curameng Teresi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Curameng Teresi works at Children's Rancho Cordova A Service of Dignity Health Medical Foundat in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Maria Curameng Teresi’s profile.

    Maria Curameng Teresi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Curameng Teresi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Curameng Teresi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Curameng Teresi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

