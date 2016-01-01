See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Charleston, SC
Maria Thomae, NP

Obstetrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maria Thomae, NP

Maria Thomae, NP is an Obstetrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Maria Thomae works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Coosaw in North Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maria Thomae's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Coosaw
    8471 Resolute Way Ste 104, North Charleston, SC 29420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads
    2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Maria Thomae, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1548358781
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Thomae, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Thomae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Thomae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Thomae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Thomae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Thomae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Thomae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

