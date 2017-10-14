See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fullerton, CA
Maria Xanthos, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Maria Xanthos, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1370 Brea Blvd Ste 226, Fullerton, CA 92835 (714) 526-0758
    440 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832 (714) 526-0758

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 5 ratings
    About Maria Xanthos, MFT

    Specialties
    Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1235101577
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

