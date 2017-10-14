Maria Xanthos, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Xanthos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Xanthos, MFT
Overview
Maria Xanthos, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1370 Brea Blvd Ste 226, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 526-0758
- 2 440 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832 Directions (714) 526-0758
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has helped me with some unresolved issue. I have more to work on Maria is truthful kind and gentle! I would recommended her to my friends & family xoxox
About Maria Xanthos, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
