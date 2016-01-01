Mariah Fevig, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mariah Fevig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mariah Fevig, APRN is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1871042036
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Mariah Fevig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mariah Fevig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mariah Fevig using Healthline FindCare.
Mariah Fevig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mariah Fevig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mariah Fevig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mariah Fevig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mariah Fevig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.