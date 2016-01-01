See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fargo, ND
Mariah Fevig, APRN

Sleep Medicine
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Fargo, ND
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mariah Fevig, APRN

Mariah Fevig, APRN is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Mariah Fevig works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mariah Fevig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
    1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyssomnia
Insomnia
Narcolepsy
Dyssomnia
Insomnia
Narcolepsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyssomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mariah Fevig, APRN

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1871042036
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mariah Fevig, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mariah Fevig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mariah Fevig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mariah Fevig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mariah Fevig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mariah Fevig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mariah Fevig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mariah Fevig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

