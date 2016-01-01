Dr. Gomez-Falcon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariah Gomez-Falcon, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariah Gomez-Falcon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Burbank, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 217 W Alameda Ave Ste 101, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 848-5653
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez-Falcon?
About Dr. Mariah Gomez-Falcon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1922245174
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez-Falcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez-Falcon speaks Spanish.
Dr. Gomez-Falcon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez-Falcon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez-Falcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez-Falcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.