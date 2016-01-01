See All Nurse Midwives in Santa Cruz, CA
Marian Acquistapace, CNM

Midwifery
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview of Marian Acquistapace, CNM

Marian Acquistapace, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University - Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Marian Acquistapace works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marian Acquistapace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1505 Soquel Dr Ste 2, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth
Family Planning Services
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth
Family Planning Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Marian Acquistapace, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1215488226
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University - Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

