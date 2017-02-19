See All Counselors in Magnolia, AR
Marian Green, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Marian Green, LPC is a Counselor in Magnolia, AR. 

Marian Green works at Professional Counseling Services in Magnolia, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Counseling Services
    1705 E North St, Magnolia, AR 71753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 562-2935
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 19, 2017
    Marian is a very caring person! She is very good at what she does! If she can get a hard headed person like me to change, then she can help you too! She is the best therapist in the field! I am alive because of her! Marian truly cares about her patients!
    Andrea in Magnolia, AR — Feb 19, 2017
    Marian Green, LPC
    About Marian Green, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780713404
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

