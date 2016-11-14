Marian Mattern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marian Mattern, CNP
Marian Mattern, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Youngstown, OH.
- 1 2151 Rush Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44507 Directions (330) 718-6589
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She is very good at her job. Could not ask for a better person. She is very compashint with patients. I will miss her very much. It is sad to know that she was no longer working in Warren Ohio. You will be missed. Thank you for the cair you gave to me and my daughter.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366799082
