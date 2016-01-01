Marian Rubio, LSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marian Rubio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marian Rubio, LSW
Overview
Marian Rubio, LSW is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
5825 Callaghan Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 364-8663
Monday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Marian Rubio, LSW
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1972673366
Education & Certifications
- Our Lday Of The Lake University
Frequently Asked Questions
Marian Rubio speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Marian Rubio. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marian Rubio.
