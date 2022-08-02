Dr. Mariana Ivanovic, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariana Ivanovic, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Anchorage, AK.
New Path Psychological Services, 2211 E Northern Lights Blvd Ste 121, Anchorage, AK 99508, (907) 865-6902
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
I was referred to Dr. Ivanovic for neuro-psych exam. I dreaded this testing, though, I knew it was necessary. Dr. Ivanovic was accommodating to my schedule; she is highly trained and knowledgeable; and she is a compassionate, caring Dr. I am now seeing her for psychotherapy and CBT. After over 40 years of struggling with certain issues and finding no one who could help me, I can now say that I have someone whose care and competence I trust and welcome. You will not go wrong seeing Dr. Ivanovich. My wife and I are grateful.
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1558804443
Accepted insurance: Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Premera Blue Cross, UnitedHealthCare
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Ivanovic works at
Dr. Ivanovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.