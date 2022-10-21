Marianne Alexander, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marianne Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marianne Alexander, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Marianne Alexander, NP
Marianne Alexander, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Marianne Alexander's Office Locations
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper6100 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Marianne Alexander is a combination of knowledgeable and caring. She responds immediately and has a wide knowledge base. Most of all, she is incredibly trustworthy. She is in my corner.
About Marianne Alexander, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Marianne Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marianne Alexander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Marianne Alexander using Healthline FindCare.
Marianne Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Marianne Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marianne Alexander.
