See All Nurse Practitioners in Voorhees, NJ
Marianne Alexander, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Marianne Alexander, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Marianne Alexander, NP

Marianne Alexander, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Marianne Alexander works at Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marianne Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper
    6100 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Physical Examination
Wellness Examination
Physical Examination
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marianne Alexander?

    Oct 21, 2022
    Marianne Alexander is a combination of knowledgeable and caring. She responds immediately and has a wide knowledge base. Most of all, she is incredibly trustworthy. She is in my corner.
    Kathleen M — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marianne Alexander, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Marianne Alexander, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marianne Alexander to family and friends

    Marianne Alexander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marianne Alexander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marianne Alexander, NP.

    About Marianne Alexander, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1598731424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marianne Alexander, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marianne Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marianne Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marianne Alexander works at Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Marianne Alexander’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Marianne Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marianne Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marianne Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marianne Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.