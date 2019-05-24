Marianne Bolling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marianne Bolling, LPC
Overview
Marianne Bolling, LPC is a Counselor in Greensburg, PA.
Locations
- 1 1602 Broad St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 853-8944
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! She listens and gives helpful in put about what your there for. We talked about things that needed to be addressed in my life and I definitely needed to see someone like this. Would I recommend her? Definitely without a doubt ??
About Marianne Bolling, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1225108319
