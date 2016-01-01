Dr. Marianne Burton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Burton, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marianne Burton, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in New Berlin, WI.
Dr. Burton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Pediatrics-children's Wisconsin4855 S Moorland Rd Ste 250, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 789-6020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burton?
About Dr. Marianne Burton, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1265408173
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.