Marianne Shirilla, MAMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Marianne Shirilla, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fairfax, VA. 

Marianne Shirilla works at Synergy Counseling, LLC in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Synergy Counseling, LLC
    10379b Democracy Ln, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 679-7856
    Monday
    9:30am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Marianne Shirilla, MAMFT

  • Marriage & Family Therapy
  • English
  • 1760712954
