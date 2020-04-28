See All Physicians Assistants in Southfield, MI
Marianne McKissick, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Marianne McKissick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy.

Marianne McKissick works at Integrative Neurology in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Neurology
    29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 400, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 229-7812

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Attention Problems
Cervicogenic Headache
Concussion
Attention Problems
Cervicogenic Headache
Concussion

Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Marianne McKissick, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710154521
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Detroit Mercy
    • Sienna Heights University
