Marianne H Tortora, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marianne H Tortora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marianne H Tortora, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Marianne H Tortora, NP
Marianne H Tortora, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Marianne H Tortora works at
Marianne H Tortora's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health East Mesa2850 E Main St # 106, Mesa, AZ 85213 Directions (480) 750-9707
-
2
Oak Street Health Chandler102 W Pierson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 757-0317
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marianne H Tortora?
I saw Mariane Tortora at East Valley Medical in Chandler and was treated with kindness and respect, even as her last patient on a busy day! She took the time to hear my concerns and went out of her way to get me the medicine and follow up treatment I needed!
About Marianne H Tortora, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1588936793
Frequently Asked Questions
Marianne H Tortora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Marianne H Tortora accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marianne H Tortora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marianne H Tortora works at
6 patients have reviewed Marianne H Tortora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marianne H Tortora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marianne H Tortora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marianne H Tortora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.