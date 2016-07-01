See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Marianne H Tortora, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Marianne H Tortora, NP

Marianne H Tortora, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Marianne H Tortora works at Oak Street Health East Mesa in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marianne H Tortora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health East Mesa
    2850 E Main St # 106, Mesa, AZ 85213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 750-9707
  2. 2
    Oak Street Health Chandler
    102 W Pierson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 757-0317
    Jul 01, 2016
    I saw Mariane Tortora at East Valley Medical in Chandler and was treated with kindness and respect, even as her last patient on a busy day! She took the time to hear my concerns and went out of her way to get me the medicine and follow up treatment I needed!
    Beth S in Mesa, AZ — Jul 01, 2016
    Photo: Marianne H Tortora, NP
    About Marianne H Tortora, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1588936793
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

