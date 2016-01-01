Dr. Maribel Lozada-Solberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozada-Solberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maribel Lozada-Solberg, PHD
Dr. Maribel Lozada-Solberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Practice1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 243-4244
New Hope & Healing Clinical Associates, INC1950 Miller St Ste 5, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 592-7834
Maribel Lozada-Solberg417 Saint Johns Ave Ste 1, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (904) 646-8711
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1457794828
- Springfield College
