Maribeth Carletta, PA-C

Urology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Maribeth Carletta, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NY. 

Maribeth Carletta works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones

Treatment frequency



Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Maribeth, Always is worry and care for my health. She is a great doctor...
    — Aug 10, 2022
    Photo: Maribeth Carletta, PA-C
    About Maribeth Carletta, PA-C

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1083710446
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.