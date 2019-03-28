See All Physicians Assistants in Hialeah, FL
Maricela Fardales, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Overview

Maricela Fardales, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hialeah, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2387 W 68th St Ste 402, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 400-9702
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Mar 28, 2019
    Maricela Fardales is excellent in her performance. When I talk to her I feel like if she is one of my best friends. She has never been wrong with the recommendations and suggestions she has given me. She takes time to call the patient to follow up. She takes time to explain things and to answer questions. I definitely recommend her to family and friends.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    About Maricela Fardales, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457362410
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maricela Fardales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maricela Fardales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Maricela Fardales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maricela Fardales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maricela Fardales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maricela Fardales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

