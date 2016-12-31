Marie Carmi, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie Carmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marie Carmi, LPC
Overview
Marie Carmi, LPC is a Counselor in Lake Saint Louis, MO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1000 Lake Saint Louis Blvd Ste 100, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 561-5511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marie Carmi?
Of many that I have seen through the years, she has been of the best. Nonjudgemental but also direct. I especially recommend her to first responders. She has experience in the field unlike so many others who just dont get it.
About Marie Carmi, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1326130485
Frequently Asked Questions
Marie Carmi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marie Carmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marie Carmi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Carmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Carmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Carmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.