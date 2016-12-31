See All Counselors in Lake Saint Louis, MO
Marie Carmi, LPC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Marie Carmi, LPC is a Counselor in Lake Saint Louis, MO. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1000 Lake Saint Louis Blvd Ste 100, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 (636) 561-5511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2016
    Of many that I have seen through the years, she has been of the best. Nonjudgemental but also direct. I especially recommend her to first responders. She has experience in the field unlike so many others who just dont get it.
    Columbia, MO — Dec 31, 2016
    About Marie Carmi, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326130485
