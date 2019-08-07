Marie Collazo, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie Collazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marie Collazo, APRN
Marie Collazo, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Marie Collazo works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Avalon Park3701 Avalon Park West Blvd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 768-1240
- Ambetter
My favorite primary care physician I've ever had! She is warm, knowledgeable, and thorough.
About Marie Collazo, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1346640356
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Marie Collazo using Healthline FindCare.
Marie Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marie Collazo works at
4 patients have reviewed Marie Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Collazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Collazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Collazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.